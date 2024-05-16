Gunman’s family told deputy before Maine’s deadliest shooting that they hadn’t removed his weapons

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police have said repeatedly since Maine’s deadliest shooting that officers thought the gunman’s family had been taking his weapons away. The family of Robert Card challenged that claim Thursday in testimony to an investigative committee. The gunman’s sister-in-law suggested that law enforcement officers should have known it wasn’t true because she and her husband told a deputy a month before the Army reservist killed 18 people that he still had access to weapons, despite his deteriorating mental health. One after another, Card’s relatives offered emotional apologies and vented frustration over their failed attempts to get help from police and the Army reserves.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.