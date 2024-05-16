Matt Gaetz evokes ‘standing by’ language adopted by Proud Boys as he attends court with Donald Trump

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has evoked language adopted by the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as he appeared at court to support Donald Trump at his hush money trial. Gaetz wrote, “Standing back, and standing by, Mr. President,” as he posted a photo Thursday on social media of him with other congressional Republicans standing behind Trump in a hallway outside the courtroom. The Proud Boys have used that verbiage since Trump said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” during a 2020 campaign debate when asked if he would condemn white supremacist and militia groups that had shown up at some social justice protests that summer. The group’s leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.