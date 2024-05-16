One Tech Tip: Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts

LONDON (AP) — Auto technology has evolved. Many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters. The technology makes it more convenient to get into your vehicle, but it also makes things easier for thieves. Keyless entry systems have enabled a surge in so-called auto thefts carried out through so-called relay attacks. Experts say it’s relatively easy for drivers to secure their cars. You can get a signal blocker to hold your keys when you get home. A physical lock that attaches to the steering wheel acts as is a visbible deterrent. Many automakers let you disable the remote unlock function on key fobs.

