Prosecutors say Washington officer charged with murder ignored his training in killing man in 2019

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle police officer ignored his training and unnecessarily resorted to deadly force when he shot and killed a man outside a convenience store in 2019, prosecutors said as the officer’s murder trial opened Thursday. Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson shot Jesse Sarey twice while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Sarey, 26, was the third person Nelson had killed on duty in the past eight years. Nelson’s attorney, Emma Scanlan, insisted that he believed — mistakenly — that Sarey had grabbed a folding knife from the officer’s pocket. Instead, the knife had fallen on the ground and been picked up by a witness.

