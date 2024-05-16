Texas judge orders new election after GOP lawsuit challenged 2022 election result in Houston area

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled in favor of a Republican candidate challenging the results in a 2022 judicial race in the nation’s third-most populous county. Harris County, where Houston is located, is a Democratic stronghold that’s been beset by GOP efforts to dictate how ballots are cast. Visiting Judge David Peeples agreed with claims made by a losing GOP candidate that she had lost her November 2022 judicial race because illegal votes had been cast. Peeples ordered that a new election be held. Peeples’ ruling came six-months after he threw out most of the 21 lawsuits that had been filed by GOP candidates challenging their losses in the November 2022 election in Harris County.

