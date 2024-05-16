Three soccer players arrested over alleged match-fixing involving yellow cards in Australian league

SYDNEY (AP) — Football Australia says three A-League players have been arrested for alleged betting corruption after police claimed they manipulated the number of yellow cards they received in games last year. New South Wales state police began an investigation in December 2023 into the alleged yellow card manipulation. Detectives have now revealed that a “senior player” is alleged to have been taking instructions to organize players taking yellow cards during matches for money. The players were scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Without confirming it was his team’s players who were involved, A-League side Macarthur FC chief executive Sam Krslovic said the club was caught off-guard by the arrests but it would work with authorities.

