Tom McMillen, head of the FBS athletic directors’ organization LEAD1, announces he’s stepping down

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the association representing athletic directors of Football Bowl Subdivision schools is stepping down this fall after more than eight years as president and CEO. Tom McMillen has led LEAD1 since 2015 and will remain in his position through June 30 and transition to a part-time role through Sept. 30. LEAD1 represents the interests of the 133 schools that play the highest level of Division I football and attempts to develop consensus among their athletic directors as they address issues affecting college athletics. A national search will be conducted for his successor.

