Turkey sentences pro-Kurdish politicians to lengthy prison terms over deadly 2014 riots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced several pro-Kurdish politicians to between nine and 42 years in prison over deadly riots that broke out in 2014 by after Islamic State group militants besieged the Syrian border town of Kobani. The rioting by Kurds resulted in 37 deaths and left hundreds of others injured. The protests were called by pro-Kurdish politicians frustrated that the government didn’t act against the IS militants. Critics say the trial was politically motivated. Two former leaders of the HDP party, who are already in prison, were sentenced to a further 30 and 42 years respectively. The politicians are expected to appeal.

