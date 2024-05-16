UNC interim chancellor backs AD Bubba Cunningham after trustee criticism, audit push

North Carolina interim chancellor Lee Roberts publicly backed athletics director Bubba Cunningham on Thursday. That came three days after the school’s board of trustees approved an audit of the athletics department due to financial concerns growing amid the volatile landscape of college sports. Roberts also said the athletics department has been audited 10 times in the past five years, as well as annually by the NCAA. Trustees earlier this week expressed concern about revenues in a time of conference realignment. That includes the Atlantic Coast Conference falling further behind the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference in payouts to member schools.

