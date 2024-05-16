West Nile virus found in mosquito samples in Indio, Mecca

Mosquitos collected in two Coachella Valley cities have tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting increased efforts to reduce transmission, officials say.

The virus was found in two samples gathered from mosquito traps in Mecca, one near the intersection of Buchanan Street and Avenue 68 and the other near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Avenue 62. The disease was also present at a trap in Indio near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Avenue 38 in Indio.

According to the CDC, the "West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States." Generally, the virus spreads when a female mosquito bites an infected bird, becoming a carrier. Most infected people bear no symptoms, however some may experience fever, headaches, and body aches. In rare cases, hospitalizations or death can occur.

Currently, no human cases of the virus have been reported in the region.

In 2023:

No virus cases were found in the area at this time

21 human WNV infections were documented in the Riverside County in 2023, none of which resulted in fatalities.

461 infections were confirmed in California, leading to 19 fatalities (California Department of Public Health)

According to an agency statement released by the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, staff will deploy signage near the detection sites and promised to "increase mosquito

surveillance and control treatments in the area to reduce the number of

mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus."

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans from May to October. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes with WNV this season, the agency urges residents to:

Spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are generally on the move

Wear long-sleeved clothing during outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas

Use insect repellent

Ensure door and window screens are fitted properly

Get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals

Anyone with reports or concerns should contact the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at (760) 342-8287