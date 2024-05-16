Widespread power outages, risk of tornadoes as Houston area gets pummeled again by thunderstorms

HOUSTON (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have blown out windows in high-rise buildings, downed trees and knocked out power to nearly 900,000 customers in the Houston area as southeastern Texas gets pummeled for the second time this month. The National Weather Service says flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for multiple counties. Damaging winds and even tornadoes are possible into Thursday evening. Flights have been grounded at Houston’s two major airports. Heavy storms slammed the region during the first week of May, leading to numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.