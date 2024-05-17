A college puts the ‘cat’ into ‘education’ by giving Max an honorary ‘doctor of litter-ature’ degree

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont university has bestowed the honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” on a cat named Max who has become a beloved member of its community. Vermont State University’s Castleton campus is honoring the feline ahead of students’ graduation Saturday for his friendliness. The school says in a Facebook post that “Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years.” The popular tabby lives in a house with his human family on the street that leads to the main entrance to campus. His owner reports he’s been socializing on campus for about four years.

