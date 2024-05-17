A mayoral candidate and 5 other people killed in gunfire at a campaign rally in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A mayoral candidate and five other people have been killed in a shooting at a campaign rally in the violence-wracked southern Mexico state of Chiapas. State prosecutors said one of those killed was a young girl, and that two other people were wounded. The mass shooting took place late Thursday in the rural town of La Concordia, Chiapas. The area near the Guatemalan border is a major smuggling route for drugs and migrants, and Mexico’s two main drug cartels have been fighting for control of the region. Mexico’s July 2 elections have also been marred by violence, with about 20 candidates killed so far in 2024.

