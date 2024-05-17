After starting his day in jail, Scheffler finds peace on the course and a chance to win, too

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Perspective was even harder to come by than birdies through all the raindrops, bourbon and cigar smoke that streamed across golf’s biggest stage during one of the sport’s most bizarre mornings ever. By the time the world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler, had been booked into jail, had his mug shot taken, his police statement recorded, his release secured, entrepreneurs near Valhalla Golf Club were already selling “Free Scottie” T-shirts outside. Fans were already wearing them inside. Amid all that, Scheffler shot a 5-under 66 and left the course tied for third in the PGA Championship. He called it one of the better rounds of his life, considering the circumstances.

