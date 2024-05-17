FIFA to seek legal advice on Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer

BANGKOK (AP) — FIFA will seek independent legal advice before holding an extraordinary council meeting by July 20 to make a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has outlined the plan at the FIFA congress after representatives of the Palestinian and Israel football federations had a chance to speak in front of the 211 member associations. Infantino said a vote wouldn’t be held in the congress because it was a matter for the FIFA council. He says “FIFA will mandate independent legal expertise to analyze the three requests” from the Palestinian FA “and ensure the statutes of FIFA are applied in the right way.”

