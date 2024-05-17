Hundreds pack funeral for Roger Fortson, the Black airman killed in his home by a Florida deputy

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of Air Force members in dress blues have joined Roger Fortson’s family, friends and others at a suburban Atlanta megachurch to pay their final respects to the Black senior airman, who was shot and killed in his Florida home earlier this month by a sheriff’s deputy. People lined up well before the start of Friday’s service at the church in Stonecrest to file past the open casket to say their goodbyes to Fortson. He was shot May 3 by a deputy responding to a possible domestic violence situation at Fortson’s apartment complex. Fortson’s face and upper body were visible in his Air Force uniform, with an American flag draped over the lower portion of the casket.

By JEFF MARTIN and CURT ANDERSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.