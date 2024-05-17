Israeli military finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza, including Shani Louk, killed at music festival

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it found the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of Shani’s twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the Oct. 7 attack on communities in southern Israel. The military on Friday identified the other two bodies found as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a56-year-old man, Itzhak Gelerenter. Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said all three were killed by Hamas at the Nova music festival, an outdoor dance party near the Gaza border, and their bodies taken into the Palestinian territory. The military did not give immediate details on where their bodies were found.

