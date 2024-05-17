Japan passes a revised law allowing joint child custody for divorced parents for the first time

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament has passed a revision to the country’s civil code that will allow divorced parents the option of joint child custody, a change that brings the nation in line with many other countries. The revision, the first to custody rights in nearly 80 years, is to take effect by 2026. It will allow divorced parents to choose either dual or single custody while requiring them to cooperate in ensuring their children’s rights and wellbeing. Under the current law, child custody is granted to only one divorced parent, almost always the mother. The change comes as divorces are increasing in Japan and a growing number of divorced fathers hope to stay in touch with their children.

