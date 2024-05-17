Jury finds Honolulu’s former top prosecutor and 5 others not guilty in a federal bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu’s former top prosecutor has been found not guilty in a bribery case that alleged employees of an engineering and architectural firm bribed him with campaign donations in exchange for his prosecution of a former company employee. A U.S. grand jury indicted former Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and five others in 2022. The indictment alleged that Mitsunaga & Associates employees and an attorney contributed more than $45,000 to Kaneshiro’s reelection campaigns between October 2012 and October 2016. Hawaii News Now reports a jury deliberated for nearly two days before finding Kaneshiro and the others not guilty.