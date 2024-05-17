Malaysia minister says terror suspect who killed 2 police officers acted on his own

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says the young man who attacked a police station and killed two officers was a recluse and believed to have acted on his own, despite suspected links to the Jemaah Islamiyah terror group. In the pre-dawn attack Friday, the man stormed a police station in southern Johor state near Singapore, killing a police constable and then used the dead officer’s weapon to kill another. He injured a third officer before being shot dead. Police initially said the man could have been attempting to take firearms from the station. But Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said Saturday it was a “lone wolf attack” and that there was no threat to the wider public. He said the man’s family remained in custody for further investigation.

