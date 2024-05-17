Man accused of setting Denver house fire that killed 5 in Senegalese family set to enter plea

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of setting a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge was set to appear in court Friday to enter a plea. Twenty-year-old Kevin Bui is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson and burglary. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of a group of three friends who started the Aug. 5, 2020, fire in the middle of the night because he believed people who had recently robbed him lived in the home after mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone there using an app.

