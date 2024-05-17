Man who sought revenge for a stolen phone pleads guilty to fire that killed a Senegalese family of 5

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to setting a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge. Twenty-year-old Kevin Bui pleaded guilty Friday. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of three friends who started the Aug. 5, 2020, fire in the middle of the night in a suburban Denver neighborhood. Police say Bui believed the people who had recently robbed him lived in the home after mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone there using an app.

