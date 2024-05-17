More mosquito control treatments after samples in Indio & Mecca test positive for West Nile

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is increasing mosquito control efforts after West Nile Virus was found in mosquito samples in Indio and Mecca earlier this month.

Two samples came from mosquito traps in Mecca, one near the intersection of Buchanan Street and Avenue 68 and the other at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Avenue 72.

The disease was also found at a trap near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Avenue 38 in Indio. No human cases of the virus have been reported in the region.

So far this year, four mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus.

At this time in 2023, there had been no virus cases found. Last year, 21 human WNV infections were documented in Riverside County, none of which resulted in fatalities.

Statewide last year, there were 461 confirmed infections, resulting in 19 fatalities, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The increased mosquito surveillance and control treatments in the determined areas aim to reduce the number of mosquitoes and stop further transmission of the virus.

News Channel 3 went alongside a Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District team during an operation Friday.

The technicians utilize ATV equipment, drones, and other resources to inspect and treat areas as necessary to safeguard public health and control virus activity.

