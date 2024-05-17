Once-in-a-generation wind event caused deaths, extensive damage across Houston, meteorologist says

Meteorologists say exceptional windstorms that could leave some Houston residents without power for weeks were a once-in-a-generation event and the damage left in their wake is comparable to that caused by a hurricane. Janice Maldonado, a National Weather Service meteorologist, says the storms that barreled through Houston Thursday are the most significant in the area since Hurricane Alicia in 1983. The fierce winds folded transmission towers, blew out windows and uprooted trees. Maldonado says straight-line winds gusting over 80 mph in a single direction caused the damage. Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini says the wind event was exceptional for Houston.

