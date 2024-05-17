Report: Riverside County’s jobless rate drops below 5%

Riverside County's unemployment rate dropped back below 5% last month amid payroll gains across most sectors of the regional economy, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.

The countywide jobless rate in April, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.9%, compared to 5.2% in March.

The last time the county's rate registered below 5% was in June.

According to data, the April rate was a full percentage point above the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 3.9%.

Mecca had the highest unemployment rate countywide in April at 11.8%, followed by Cherry Valley at 8.8%, Coachella at 8.4%, Rancho Mirage and Hemet each at 6.9%, and East Hemet at 6.7%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties -- the Inland Empire -- in April was 4.8%, down from 5.1% in March, the EDD said.

Bi-county data indicated that payrolls expanded by the widest margin in the public sector, mainly in the regional education system, with an estimated 1,500 jobs added.

Additional gains were recorded in the financial services, health services, hospitality, manufacturing and transportation sectors, which altogether grew by 2,600 jobs, according to the EDD.

Miscellaneous unclassified industries also showed payroll growth, totaling about 500 positions.

The agricultural, construction, information technology and professional business services sectors compressed last month, shedding a total 2,300 positions.

Only the mining sector was unchanged, the EDD said.