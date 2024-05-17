Scheffler starts his day in jail, then finds peace and a chance to win in the midst of all the chaos
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Perspective was even harder to come by than birdies through all the raindrops, bourbon and cigar smoke that streamed across golf’s biggest stage during one of the sport’s most bizarre mornings ever. By the time the world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler, had been booked into jail, had his mug shot taken, his police statement recorded, his release secured, entrepreneurs near Valhalla Golf Club were already selling “Free Scottie” T-shirts outside. Fans were already wearing them inside. Amid all that, Scheffler shot a 5-under 66 and left the course tied for third in the PGA Championship. He called it one of the better rounds of his life, considering the circumstances.