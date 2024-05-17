Slovak prime minister underwent another operation, remains in serious condition

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone another operation two days after as assassination attempt and remains in serious condition, the country’s deputy prime minister and defense minister says. Fico, 59, was shot multiple times as he was greeting supporters. A suspected assailant has been arrested. The director of the hospital where Fico was taken said he underwent a CT scan and is currently awake and stable in an intensive care unit. She described his condition as “very serious.” Earlier Friday a man charged with attempting to assassinate Fico was escorted by police to his home Friday. Slovak media reported that it was part of a search for evidence.

