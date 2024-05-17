Subway commuters in Buenos Aires see fares spike by 360% as part of austerity campaign in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Commuters in Buenos Aires are being hit by an abrupt 360% increase in subway fares. It’s one of the most dramatic price hikes in libertarian President Javier Milei’s harsh budget austerity campaign in Argentina. A judge on Thursday lifted an order that had temporarily blocked the scheduled increase in subway fares. That cleared the way for the change to take effect Friday morning. Public transport fares are a sensitive issue across Latin America where outrage triggered by subway price hikes have unleashed mass protests in the past. The overnight fare hike in Buenos Aires from 125 pesos or 14 cents to 574 pesos or 64 cents exacerbated a painful cost of living crisis in Argentina.

