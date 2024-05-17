Vatican revamps norms to evaluate visions of Mary as it adapts to Internet age and combats hoaxers

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has radically reformed its process for evaluating alleged visions of the Virgin Mary, weeping statues and other seemingly supernatural phenomena. The Vatican’s doctrine office overhauled norms first issued in 1978, arguing that they were no longer useful or viable in the Internet age. It warned that nowadays, word about alleged supernatural phenoma travels quickly and can actually harm to the faithful if hoaxters are trying to make money off their beliefs or manipulate them.The new norms reframe the Catholic Church’s evaluation process. They essentially taking off the table whether church authorities will declare a particular vision, stigmata or other seemingly divinely inspired event supernatural. And now they require the Vatican’s final word.

