Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim shooting down another US MQ-9 Predator drone as footage shows wreckage
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed the shooting-down of an American drone, hours after footage circulated online of what appeared to be the wreckage of an MQ-9 Predator drone. The U.S. military did not immediately acknowledge the incident Friday. If confirmed, this would be yet another Predator downed by the Houthis as they press their campaign over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed that rebels shot down the Predator on Thursday with a surface-to-air missile, promising to later release footage of the attack. He described the drone as “carrying out hostile actions” in Yemen’s Marib province, which remains held by allies of Yemen’s exiled, internationally recognized government.