3 dead, 3 wounded in early morning shooting in Ohio’s capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say three people died and three others were wounded in an early morning shooting in Ohio’s capital over the weekend. Columbus police said the shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the Italian Village neighborhood north of downtown, with what may have been semi-automatic or automatic gunfire and cars “taking off.” Deputy Chief Gregory Bodker says six people were shot and three died. They were identified later Saturday as 27-year-old Malachi Pee, 26-year-old Garcia Dixon Jr. and 18-year-old Da’ondre Bullock. Three other people were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition and two others stable. Police said no suspects were immediately identified.

