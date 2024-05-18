706 people named Kyle got together in Texas. It wasn’t enough for a world record.

KYLE, Texas (AP) — When are 706 people named Kyle in the same place not enough? When a world record is at stake. Another attempt Saturday by the city of Kyle, Texas, to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name has again fallen short. That is despite hundreds of Kyles of all ages turning up at a park in the suburbs of Austin. The current Guinness World Records holder goes to a town of Bosnia in 2017. That’s when more than 2,300 people named Ivan got together.

