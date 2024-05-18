Companies are trying to attract more smartphone users across Africa. But there are risks
By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Internet-enabled phones can play a unique role in sub-Saharan Africa, where infrastructure and public services are among the world’s least developed. But despite growing mobile internet coverage on the continent of 1.3 billion people, just 25% of adults in sub-Saharan Africa currently have access. Expense is the main barrier. Low literacy rates and lack of services in many African languages are other reasons why a smartphone isn’t a compelling investment for some. But companies are trying various approaches to attract users.