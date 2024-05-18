Dive team finds bodies of 2 men dead inside plane found upside down in Alaska lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say dive teams found the two bodies of two men inside a plane found upside down in an Alaska lake. Troopers say there were notified late Friday of the plane floating face down in Six Mile Lake, near the community of Nondalton, an Athabascan community located about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage. Troopers identified the victims as 58-year-old Dave Hedgers and 45-year-old Aaron Freyer. No hometowns were listed. Their bodies will be sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

