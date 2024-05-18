Elon Musk arrives in Indonesia’s Bali to launch Starlink satellite internet service
By FIRDIA LISNAWATI and NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Elon Musk has arrived in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation. The billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of social platform X arrived Sunday by private jet on the idyllic “island of the gods.” He is slated to launch the service alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a ceremony later Sunday at a public health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali. Starlink’s satellites remain in low orbit, help theming deliver faster internet speeds that will provide nationwide coverage in Indonesia.