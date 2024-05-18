Former South Africa leader Zuma promises jobs and free education as he launches party manifesto

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma has lamented the high levels of poverty among black South Africans and promised to create jobs and tackle crime as he launched his new political party’s manifesto ahead of the country’s much anticipated elections. He told thousands of supporters at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg Saturday that his party would build factories to provide employment to many South Africans and give free education to the country’s youth. Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party, known as the MK Party, has emerged as a significant player in the upcoming elections after it was launched in December last year. Zuma said his party was aiming to get more than 65% of the national vote in the elections.

