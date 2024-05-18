Georgia’s president vetoes media legislation that has provoked weeks of protests

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s president has vetoed the so-called “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests. The law would require media and non-governmental organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with Georgia’s ruling party, said Saturday that the proposed law contradicts Georgia’s constitution and “all European standards,” and added that it “must be abolished.” The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has a majority sufficient to override Zourabichvili’s veto, and is widely expected to do so in the coming days.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.