Israel-Hamas war protesters temporarily take over building on University of Chicago campus

CHICAGO (AP) — A group protesting the war in Gaza and demanding that the University of Chicago divest from companies doing business with Israel temporarily took over the Institute of Politics building on the school’s campus. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that members of the group surrounded the building around 5 p.m. Friday while others made their way inside. The protest follows the May 7 clearing of a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the school by police. On Friday, campus police officers using riot shields gained access to the Institute of Politics building and scuffled with protesters. Students and others have set up tent encampments on campuses around the country to protest the Israel-Hamas war and demand that colleges cut financial ties with Israel.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.