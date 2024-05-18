New cannabis facility opens in Coachella

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Green Horizons, a new million-square-foot cannabis cultivation campus in Coachella. The facility, located on Avenue 48 near Dillon Road, is touted as the largest of its kind in the Coachella Valley.

Carlos “Los” Arias, the co-founder and CEO of Green Horizons, expressed a deep personal connection to the project. As a cancer survivor, he views cannabis as a crucial medicine that aided his recovery, and he emphasized the care and dedication that will go into cultivating the plants at this state-of-the-art facility.

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma also attended the ceremony, advocating for increased banking access for marijuana businesses.

The Coachella Valley is knowns as one of the most productive growing regions in the country.