Rough return to ‘normal’ sends Scheffler down the leaderboard at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler arrived at the golf course in plenty of time. Once he got there, nothing really worked. A day after he powered through his odyssey to the jailhouse, then back to the course just in time to get to the opening tee box, Scheffler enjoyed a more regular schedule but struggled to keep things together at the PGA Championship. He shot 2-over 73 in the third round to finish at 7 under for the tournament and drop from fourth to a tie for 24th. It snapped a string of 42 straight rounds of par or better.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.