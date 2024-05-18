Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch a missile that strikes an oil tanker in the Red Sea, US military says
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit an oil tanker in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile, damaging the Panama-flagged, Greek-owned vessel in their latest assault over the Israel-Hamas war. Though the Houthis did not immediately claim the assault early Saturday, it comes as they claimed to have shot down another U.S. military’s MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen and have launched other attacks on shipping. The attack around 1 a.m. struck the oil tanker Wind, which recently docked in Russia and was bound for China. That’s according to the U.S. military’s Central Command. Both China and Russia maintain ties over military equipment and oil to Iran, the Houthis’ main benefactor.