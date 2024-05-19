Dominicans await results of general elections with eyes on crisis in neighboring Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Voters in the Dominican Republic have cast ballots in general elections likely to reinforce the government’s crackdown on its shared border with crisis-stricken Haiti. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the violence-stricken nation. President Luis Abinader has built a Trump-like wall along his country’s border with Haiti and has carried out mass deportations of Haitians. Such policies have fueled accusations of human rights abuses but have also been highly popular among voters. Abinader is seeking reelection Sunday as one of the most popular leaders in the Americas. If he tops 50% of the vote, he will win another term without proceeding to a second round of voting.

