Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia, world’s largest archipelago

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Elon Musk has traveled to Indonesia’s resort island of Bali to launch Starlink satellite internet service in the world’s largest archipelago nation. Wearing a green Batik shirt, Musk was greeted Sunday with a garland of flower petals at a community health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali, where he launched the Starlink service alongside Indonesian ministers. Indonesia has been trying for years to secure deals with Musk’s Tesla on battery investment and for Musk’s SpaceX to provide fast internet for the country’s remote regions.

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.