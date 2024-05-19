Gunfire rings out in Congo’s capital as men in military uniform clash with politician’s guards

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — There was gunfire in Congo’s capital early Sunday morning as armed men in military uniform clashed with a top politician’s guards in a neighborhood near the presidential palace. The Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and former vice prime minister of economy, was besieged by the armed men, who were repelled by his guards, his spokesperson said on the X social media platform. Three people died, according to the politician’s spokesman and local media.

