Heavy rains set off flash floods in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 84 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — More heavy rains in Afghanistan have triggered flash floods, raising the death toll to 84 in the country’s north following weeks of deadly torrents. Local authorities say the new round of heavy rains and floods hit three districts in Faryab province Saturday night, leaving 66 dead, five injured and eight missing. Another 18 people had died in floods on Friday. Afghanistan has been witnessing unusually heavy seasonal rains. In the hard-hit western province of Ghor, 50 people were also reported dead in floods on Friday.

