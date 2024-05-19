Mexico presidential candidates offer little detail to address country’s violence in final debate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Less than two weeks from Mexico’s national elections, opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez is trying to close the gap between herself and governing party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum. In the final presidential debate Sunday. Gálvez seized on the issue of security, one of Mexico’s most stubborn challenges. Earlier in the day tens of thousands of mostly opposition supporters protested against Mexico’s president in the capital’s vast colonial-era main plaza. The protesters in Mexico City carried signs saying “We are Mexicans,” referring to what they claim are attempts by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to divide the country. Mexico is extremely polarized ahead of the June 2 election.

