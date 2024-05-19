Minnesota Uber and Lyft driver pay package beats deadline to win approval in Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A plan to boost pay for Uber and Lyft drivers in Minnesota that lawmakers believe would prevent the companies from leaving the market advanced in the state Legislature before the midnight deadline. The House passed the compensation bill but the measure was held up in the Senate before winning approval prior to the deadline Sunday. The bill now moves to Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law. The plan was crafted by Democrats to replace a minimum pay measure passed by the Minneapolis City Council. Th proposal had prompted Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the state’s biggest city. The new agreement would set a minimum pay rate at $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute if passed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.