‘Nuestro Desierto’ California naturalist certification program offers outdoor access to all valley residents

Applications for the Nuestro Desierto California naturalist certification course are open.

During the four-month certification course, students will learn, “...about ecology, geology, botany, zoology, climate change, traditional ecological knowledge, and environmental justice.”

“It's being part of this community where you get to have job opportunities, or learn about job opportunities in natural sciences and conservation. I think the most important thing is being a naturalist and having a better relationship with our environment,” said Colin Barrows, Coachella Valley naturalist with CactustoCloud.

The college-accredited course is designed to expand access to the outdoors to all valley residents.

“Our ideal candidates for the program are Coachella Valley youths, ages 18 to 24....people from low-income communities, people who may not have the access or the ability to visit natural areas, or to pay for this college course,” said Sendy Hernández Orellana Barrows, COFEM, Conservation Program Manager.

The course will begin June 1, 2024. You can apply here.