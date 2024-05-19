Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman has a lung infection and will take antibiotics, doctors say
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman has been diagnosed with a lung infection and will undergo treatment with antibiotics after falling ill with a fever and joint pain. That’s according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, which reported the diagnosis early Monday. King Salman underwent medical examinations at the Royal Clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city. The report says: “It was found that there was a lung infection, and the medical team decided that he — may God protect him — should undergo a treatment program consisting of antibiotics until the infection goes away.” In April, King Salman entered a hospital for medical checks and was later discharged.