Seeking the Northern Lights was a family affair for this AP photographer

BRUNSWICK, Me. (AP) — Robert Bukaty has covered nearly every type of story and event for The Associated Press in his 30-year career, from the somber to the exhilarating: a mass shooting, COVID-19, presidents, political campaigns, ski racing – a lot of ski racing – Olympics, and everyday life in Maine. With a little nudge from his daughter and a solar storm, he has now even shot the Northern Lights. Here’s what he said about capturing this extraordinary image.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.